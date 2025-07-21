Water outage at Salem nursing home nearly resolved after weekend break

SALEM, Va. – A water outage at Salem Health and Rehabilitation Center is nearly resolved after a water main break over the weekend.

City crews investigated the outage Monday and determined the source was on the center’s property, beyond the system that’s regulated by the Virginia Department of Health.

The disruption sparked concern on social media and one resident said the center had been without water since Friday.

In a statement to 10 News, Mindie Barnett, a spokesperson for the center, said, “Over the weekend, Salem Health & Rehabilitation Center experienced a water pipe break that impacted parts of the facility. Thanks to the swift response of our incredible team, the situation was quickly brought under control and is now nearly fully resolved, with only a few final steps remaining from our contractors.”

Barnett added, “During this time, our staff acted decisively implementing hand washing stations, utilizing our emergency water supply, and activating our sanitation and waste management protocols. These emergency measures ensured that resident safety, comfort, and care remained uninterrupted.”

She concluded, “We extend our deepest appreciation to our dedicated team for their professionalism, agility, and commitment to excellence in the face of unexpected challenges. Your actions truly reflect our mission to provide unwavering care to those we serve.”