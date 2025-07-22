Carilion Clinic announces plan to open freestanding emergency departments in Franklin and Botetourt counties

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic announced Tuesday plans to open freestanding emergency departments in Smith Mountain Lake’s Westlake area and the Daleville Town Center area.

The departments will bring convenient, high-quality emergency care closer to home for residents of Franklin and Botetourt Counties. They will be Carilion’s first freestanding emergency departments, offering 24/7/365 emergency care for adults and children.

Recommended Videos

According to the officials, the departments will enhance access to emergency medical services and provide a seamless connection to Carilion’s broad network of hospitals and specialists in Southwest Virginia.

Headlines - 8 p.m. Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The departments will include traditional exam rooms for adults and children as well as as well as advanced imaging, telemedicine options and laboratories. The facilities will be staffed by board-certified emergency medicine physicians and skilled clinical teams who will provide care for a wide range of conditions, including infections, chest pain and injuries. Carilion expects to break ground on the facilities later this year.

“We’re always looking to find the best ways to expand access to care for our communities. The new facilities in Westlake and Daleville will make sure families can get the emergency care they need, close to home, without delay,” said Wrenn Brendel, vice president, Emergency Services. “The facilities will be designed with dedicated parking and easy walk-in access to emergency services for patients during critical moments.”