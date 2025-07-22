‘Load the Bus’ campaign kicks off Aug. 1; here’s how you can help

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s almost time for kids to head back to the classroom, and many families know just how expensive school supplies can be. But with the upcoming ‘Load the Bus’ campaign coming up soon, you can help make sure students have everything they need to be set for success.

On Aug. 1, WSLS will kick off this year’s ‘Load the Bus’ campaign, partnering with Salem City, Roanoke City, Roanoke County and Craig County Public Schools. Buses will be parked outside Walmart stores across the Roanoke Valley through Tax-Free Weekend, Aug. 1-3, ready to collect school supplies.

The goal of this initiative is to fill the bus with backpacks, notebooks, glue sticks, crayons and more to help kids start the school year off strong.

