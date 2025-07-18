‘Load the Bus’ School Supply Drive Returns August 1–3 to Support Local Students

ROANOKE, Va. – Back-to-school season is just around the corner, and local school divisions are once again teaming up with Walmart to help students start the year off strong. The “Load the Bus” school supply drive returns August 1 through 3.

The annual drive places school buses outside Walmart stores across the Roanoke Valley, where community members are encouraged to donate much-needed supplies like backpacks, notebooks, glue sticks, and crayons. The donations will benefit students in Roanoke City, Roanoke County, Salem, and Craig County. Chuck Lionberger, Director of Community Relations for Roanoke County Public Schools and the event coordinator, said the need continues to grow.

“Roughly anywhere from about 27% to almost 30% of our district qualifies for free and reduced meals,” Lionberger said. “But the need for school supplies actually goes beyond that. Even those students that don’t qualify, they may still need a pack of paper. They may still need some pens or pencils or crayons or things like that. This is where our effort comes in.”

Families are expected to spend more than $800 getting ready for the school year, according to an annual survey from the National Retail Federation alongside Proper Insights & Analytics. That number is about the same as last year, but comes as prices have climbed 30% over the past five years. Tariffs have also driven up the cost of essentials like backpacks, making it harder for families to keep up. Lionberger says thousands of families across the Roanoke Valley struggle to afford school supplies.

“You might not think, ‘I’m just going to donate a box of crayons. What good will that do?’ A box of crayons can be exactly what a student needs to help them develop their creativity,” he said. “If you can be a little bit more generous with something like a backpack, that’s huge. For a young elementary student, a backpack is like a car for you and me.”

Last year, Lionberger says the “Load the Bus” campaign collected more than $30,000 in school supplies for Roanoke County alone. He hopes this year’s outcome is better.

The drive aligns with Virginia’s tax-free weekend, making it easier for shoppers to shop and donate. Those looking to make a donation can drop off supplies at Walmart locations in Valley View, Bonsack, Clearbrook, and Salem between August 1 and 3.