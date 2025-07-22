Millions in Virginia school funding on hold during federal review

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s some relief for school divisions and the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia as federal funding for summer and afterschool programs has been released.

But millions more in funding for Virginia schools remain on hold during a review.

“We’re thinking about the short-term and how do we respond, with the unknown in the moment and also beginning conversations about if these funds go away in longer-term and future years,” said Kathleen Jackson, chief financial officer for Roanoke City Public Schools.

RCPS is waiting for $2 million in federal grants, including for programs like teacher development and retention, English language learners, academic enrichment and adult education.

Jackson said if the funds aren’t released soon, some tough decisions will have to be made, and not only by school officials. Some of the adult education instructors are part-time teachers, she said.

“I would imagine those folks are probably looking for other jobs right now. And if they’ve already found those jobs by the time the money does come through, we get it, then we have that additional challenge of finding the staff and resources to build that program back up again,” Jackson said.

Henry County School Board members heard a presentation about the issue on Tuesday. More than $500,000 in funding is on hold at the school division.

“For the 2025-2026 school year, HCPS can use carryover grant funds to continue some of the programs listed in the grant applications,” officials said in a copy of the presentation. “We are assessing priorities and will determine greatest needs and impacts on student achievement to determine how to use the carryover funds.”

The Virginia Department of Education told 10 News it is working closely with impacted school divisions to provide guidance but had no timeline on when the funding will be released.