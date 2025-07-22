Sweet reunion: Baby girl meets the Roanoke County first responders who helped deliver her

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department got a special visit from a baby girl they helped deliver at her home several months ago.

First responders are used to expecting the unexpected, but back in February, they got a call they’ll never forget. A baby girl was ready to make her grand entrance, and there was no time to get to the hospital.

Her dad called Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, and they didn’t waste time jumping into action. When they arrived, one thing was abundantly clear: little Noa Emily was not going to wait.

Paramedic/Firefighter Trevor Simmons, serving as the Attendant in Charge, took the lead, with help from the entire crew. Thanks to their quick response, baby Noa Emily was able to be delivered at the home. Then, after a thorough check-up of mom and baby, the family was transported to the hospital for further care.

This past weekend, the Taylor family stopped by the station to officially express their thanks for their help in bringing Noa Emily into the world.

"The team was thrilled to see Noa Emily again—now nearly five months old and thriving," the fire department said in a social post. “Her big brother, Barnes, also joined the visit (though he famously slept through the initial excitement), and he received a special tour of the station and ambulance that had carried his mom and baby sister to the hospital."