Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigating home invasion and shooting Wednesday

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that it was investigating a shooting and home invasion that occurred in Collinsville Wednesday morning.

According to officials, deputies responded to the report of shots fired at a residence in the 3300 block of Sunset Road in Collinsville at 5:08 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they observed multiple doors to the residence open with visible blood inside the home. A safety sweep was conducted, during which deputies discovered multiple spent shell casings and signs of forced entry. Deputies say the residence was unoccupied at the time.

At 5:17 a.m., SOVAH Health and Emergency Department contacted the office to report that a gunshot victim had arrived at the hospital. The individual identified as Anthony Hagwood, and a resident, had sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper torso that was determined to be non-life-threatening.

Preliminary investigation indicated that two unidentified suspects forcibly entered Hagwood’s residence. Upon confronting the victim, the suspects began firing at him. Hagwood was struck once nd returned fire before fleeing the scene and seeking medical attention.

A subsequent search warrant was obtained for the Sunset Road residence to search for evidence related to the break-in and shooting. During the execution of the search warrant, authorities say they found the following:

• Over 10 pounds of marijuana

• A quantity of prescription pills

• Narcotics packaging materials

• Multiple firearms, including one confirmed stolen firearm

• An undisclosed amount of U.S. currency

• Money counting machines

A second search warrant was executed on the vehicle used to transport Hagwood to the hospital. Inside the vehicle, deputies recovered an additional firearm and a quantity of marijuana.

At this time, the suspects involved in the home invasion and shooting remain unidentified. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or CrimeStoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The CrimeStoppers program offers rewards of up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals involved in criminal activity. Callers may remain anonymous