How to tackle school shopping without breaking the bank

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s back-to-school time, and if you’re preparing to go back to school, shopping for all the supplies your kids need, there are some things you want to keep in mind.

On average, families with kids in elementary through high school will spend $858.07 on clothing, shoes, school supplies, and electronics, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF).

Better Business Bureau President Julie Wheeler said the very first thing families should do before heading to the store is create a budget.

“You don’t want to overspend on this because then you’re just going to be in a hole when you start school, which has a lot of expenses that come about then as well, in addition to just buying the supplies and the clothes,” said Wheeler.

She said make a list of what they need for clothes, shoes, supplies, and then prioritize.

“You want to get the stuff that may be tougher to find first or may run out of,” said Wheeler.

When it comes to shopping online or in person, Wheeler said, shop around.

“A lot of the brick-and-mortar stores have great sales. They also will advertise those online, though. So you can go online and look at their different prices. In addition, online vendors will provide sale prices as well. And most of those will also honor the sales tax-free weekend,” said Wheeler.

Also, look at what your kids brought home last year.

"Maybe you have a younger child, maybe they had stuff they never opened, and try to reuse and try not to just buy stuff because it’s on the list, because you may already have it at home. That’s one way to do it,” said Wheeler.

Some families might be struggling financially, Wheeler said, take advantage of the sales tax holiday, which is August 1-3 this year.

Also, there are plenty of school supply drives for back-to-school.

Kazim Shriners is hosting one this Saturday, July 26, from 10 am to 2 pm. The group will be giving away free backpacks with supplies. There will also be free orthopedic and scoliosis checks.

Here’s a list of other school supply drives in our area: