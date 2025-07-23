Stay cool and safe this summer: Tips from Sovah Family Medicine in Martinsville

Summer’s here, and it’s time for backyard barbecues, pool days and maybe some fireworks. But amidst the fun, it’s important to stay safe and healthy.

Iaisha Peen, a FNP at Sovah Family Medicine in Martinsville provided tips on how to keep cool and healthy all summer long.

Recommended Videos

HEAT SAFETY

One of the biggest summer dangers is extreme heat. It can hit anyone but especially kids, seniors, and those with certain health conditions. Watch out for heat cramps (painful muscle spasms), heat exhaustion (symptoms like dizziness, nausea, and heavy sweating), and heat stroke, which is a medical emergency marked by confusion or fainting. Simple steps can help you avoid these: stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, take breaks in the shade, and never leave kids or pets alone in a hot car.

WATER SAFETY

Water safety is just as important. Drowning can happen quickly and silently, so always swim in areas watched by lifeguards and never swim alone. Keep a close eye on kids near water, and use approved life jackets for young or inexperienced swimmers. Avoid alcohol when swimming or boating, and make sure safety gear like life jackets and first aid kits are nearby if you have a pool or boat.

By following these tips and being mindful of your surroundings, you can enjoy a fun, safe summer. If you or someone else shows signs of heat illness or a water emergency, get medical help immediately—don’t hesitate to call 911.

For expert emergency care when you need it most, Sovah Health is here to help. Visit SovahHealth.com to learn more.