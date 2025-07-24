Carilion Clinic opens new pediatric medicine location in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Carilion Clinic has opened a new pediatric medicine office in Rocky Mount, expanding access to both general and specialty care for children in the area.

The new Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine – Rocky Mount location, which officially opens to patients on Monday, July 28, offers a 3,632-square-foot facility designed to meet the needs of young patients and their families. The space includes eight exam rooms, a procedure room, separate waiting areas for healthy and sick patients and kid-friendly decor throughout.

Dr. Nicholas Tallman, a pediatrician with Carilion Children’s, said the practice was intentionally designed to create a welcoming and safe environment for children. “We are excited to serve our patients in this new space, tailored to suit their needs,” he said.

In addition to general pediatric care, the clinic will soon offer rotating specialty services including cardiology, endocrinology, gastroenterology, neurology and pulmonology. Dr. Andrew Herman, chair of pediatrics, emphasized the convenience of having specialty care available locally. “Our pediatric specialty teams are ready to meet patients where they need it, when they need it,” he said.

Dr. David O’Neil, another Carilion Children’s pediatrician, highlighted the clinic’s commitment to quality care close to home. “We’re thrilled to continue caring for our patients, acting as a resource and serving children at every stage of life,” he said.

Carl Cline, president of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, noted the new location is part of broader efforts to improve healthcare access in the region. “With our hospital’s recent operating room expansion and soon-to-be emergency department in the Smith Mountain Lake area, I’m excited to see the new ways we are innovating to meet community needs,” he said.

The clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Families can schedule appointments by calling 540-482-5220.

For more information about Carilion Children’s services, visit CarilionClinic.org.