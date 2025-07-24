Construction on portion of Coffee Road in Lynchburg to begin Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Starting Thursday, July 24, milling and paving operations will take place on Coffee Road in Lynchburg, specifically from Wildwind Place to Walnut Hollow Road.

The work will continue on weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is planned to conclude by Thursday, July 31, weather permitting.

Recommended Videos

During this period, traffic will be limited to a single lane with flagging operations managing flow, which may cause minor delays for motorists. Drivers are advised to exercise caution while traveling through the work zone to ensure safety for both workers and road users.

Emergency vehicles will maintain access throughout the construction times without interruption.

For any questions or additional information, please contact Timyarn Benjamin at the Department of Public Works - Streets, by calling 434-455-4457.