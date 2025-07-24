Daleville Dunkin’ celebrates National Drive-Thru Day with ‘Free Coffee for a Year’ giveaway

DALEVILLE, Va. – A Dunkin’ in Daleville is brewing up excitement with a Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway to celebrate National Drive-Thru Day.

On Thursday, July 24, the Dunkin’ at 133 Market Center Way will surprise the first 100 guests who place or pick up a mobile order in the drive-thru lane with special giveaways.

Starting at 10 a.m., the first 99 drive-thru customers will receive a $5 promotional card for their next Dunkin’ run. Plus, as a sweet treat, the 100th guest will score Free Coffee for a Year. To join the fun, you must live in Daleville and be 18 or older.

All Dunkin’s Rewards members will earn 150 bonus points on any order placed through the drive-thru on Thursday.