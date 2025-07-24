Giraffe from Natural Bridge Zoo dies during transport to Georgia, prompting criminal investigation

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – 10 News has learned that one of the four giraffes seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo died while being transported to Georgia in May, prompting a criminal investigation into the circumstances of its death, according to Cardinal News.

Investigators are currently focused on the medication that the Zoo may have administered to the giraffe before the state transported it to a safari park in Georgia.

The attorney general’s office stated that a preliminary report has ruled out stress as a cause of death. Additional information will be provided once a toxicology report is available.

As 10 News previously reported, authorities seized Valentine back in May and sent her to the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Georgia. The Zoo expressed concerns that the actions of the veterinarians participating in the seizure endangered Valentine’s life, safety and health.

Cardinal News also reported that Shaun Kenney, a spokesman for Attorney General Jason Miyares, said, “The team transporting the giraffes would routinely stop as they moved across state lines. Valentine showed no sign of distress or discomfort moving into South Carolina and was discovered to be deceased as they crossed into Georgia.”

This marks yet another wrinkle in the controversial case. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.

