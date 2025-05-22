Third giraffe seized from Natural Bridge Zoo; Questions remain

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – Authorities seized a third giraffe from the Natural Bridge Zoo just after 9:45 a.m. Thursday. This all according to a livestream by the zoo of the capture.

This comes as questions continue to mount on the whereabouts of the giraffes that have already been taken, and where the two calves born last month are located.

Recommended Videos

Attorneys for zoo owner and giraffe caretaker Gretchen Mogensen did not have a comment when contacted by 10 News today. In a Facebook comment Thursday morning, the said that the actions of the veterinarians participating in the seizure are endangering one of the giraffes named Valentine.

“Their actions having put her (Valentine) in immediate threat of life, safety and health at this point. They are proceeding still.” the Zoo said.

Bob Tubbs, however, disagrees. He’s the Founder and Advocate for Virginia Animal Protections and says the Attorneys General’s office wouldn’t have gotten involved unless they had cause and that the state is right in taking them.

“We support the process. We trust that the process will be fair and hope that in the end, the animals will be the winners.” Tubbs said.

Currently one giraffe remains at the zoo. In a comment on their Facebook livestream, the zoo says the state will be back tomorrow for the last adult giraffe.

Updates:

Hearing and Trial:

Raid:

Background: