Investigative search warrant being served at the Natural Bridge Zoo

LEXINGTON, Va. – The Virginia State Police is working alongside the Office of the Attorney General to execute an investigative search warrant at the Natural Bridge Zoo in Rockbridge County.

10 News reached out to the Attorney General’s Office for comment and received the following response:

The Office of the Attorney General Animal Law Unit offers support and prosecution of animal cruelty cases upon request of a local Commonwealth’s Attorney or law enforcement agency. Because this is an ongoing criminal investigation, we cannot comment further. The Office of the Attorney General

