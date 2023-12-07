Crates taken from Natural Bridge Zoo, local organizations assisting

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – On day two of the search at Natural Bridge Zoo, crates were taken from the zoo and local organizations were spotted assisting.

Virginia State Police and the Attorney General’s Office said on Wednesday they’re executing an investigative search warrant but can’t comment further since the investigation is ongoing.

Officers and another group wearing orange have been spotted walking around outside and inside the zoo.

Local animal organizations including New Freedom Farm and Angels of Assisi have appeared with trailers and trucks. Angels workers were seen putting covered crates into their vehicles on Thursday.

Multiple trailers have been on site Thursday, including one with a Colorado license plate.

On the last USDA inspection report in June 2023, the group listed 316 animals at Natural Bridge Zoo, including all kinds of exotic animals like llamas, monkeys, tigers and more.

We’ve asked the Attorney General’s Office how many animals have been taken out of the zoo so far, and they said they can’t comment on the ongoing investigation.

10 News reached out to the owners and their attorney on Thursday but didn’t receive a response. On Wednesday, they claimed they’re being raided unfairly.

Also on Wednesday, the 10 News drone captured a massive animal being carried by five people into a trailer, but no one’s been able to tell us what that is yet.

10 News went to the Rockbridge County courthouse to look for search warrant documents but were told none had been received yet.