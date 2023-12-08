GALLERY: Zeus, tiger euthanized during Natural Bridge Zoo investigation

Photos of Zeus the tiger at the Natural Bridge Zoo. The tiger was euthanized during a two-day investigation by Virginia State Police and the Attorney General's Office, during which 91 other animals were also seized. (Photo credit: Gretchen Mogensen)

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – Gretchen Mogensen with the Natural Bridge Zoo shared photos of Zeus the tiger prior to the euthanization.

This happened amid an investigation by Virginia State Police and the Attorney General’s Office, during which 91 animals were taken away.

“The tiger was euthanized with consent of the owners to humanely end its suffering upon recommendation by the specialist veterinarian following their examination,” according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Crews have been at the zoo since the first day of the search, covering all developments in the case.

On Wednesday, we captured drone video of the area, which showed a massive animal being carried by five people into a trailer. Mogensen, the zoo owner’s daughter, confirmed to 10 News Friday afternoon that the animal was Zeus the tiger.

Mogensen was at the zoo when the search warrant was executed and was there when Zeus was put down. Watch the full interview by clicking here.

