WATCH: Raw interview with Natural Bridge Zoo representative, Gretchen Mogensen

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – Gretchen Mogensen with the Natural Bridge Zoo was there when the search warrant was executed and was there when Zeus the tiger was put down.

Virginia State Police and the Attorney General’s Office conducted a two-day search of the area, during which 91 animals were taken away.

On Wednesday, we captured drone video of the area, which showed a massive animal being carried by five people into a trailer. Mogensen, the zoo owner’s daughter, confirmed to 10 News Friday afternoon that the animal was Zeus the tiger.

Mogensen shared photos of Zeus before the euthanization. See the gallery by clicking here.

