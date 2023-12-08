WATCH: Raw interview with Natural Bridge Zoo representative, Gretchen Mogensen

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – Gretchen Mogensen with the Natural Bridge Zoo was there when the search warrant was executed and was there when Zeus the tiger was put down.

Virginia State Police and the Attorney General’s Office conducted a two-day search of the area, during which 91 animals were taken away.

10 News crews have been at the zoo since the first day of the search

On Wednesday, we captured drone video of the area, which showed a massive animal being carried by five people into a trailer. Mogensen, the zoo owner’s daughter, confirmed to 10 News Friday afternoon that the animal was Zeus the tiger.

