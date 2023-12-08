62º
Tiger euthanized, 91 animals seized during search at Natural Bridge Zoo

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A tiger at the Natural Bridge Zoo was euthanized during state police’s search, according to Attorney Mario Williams.

We’re told 91 animals were taken from Natural Bridge by state police and the Attorney General’s Office. The search ended Thursday night.

On-site, 10 News saw local animal organizations, including New Freedom Farm and Angels of Assisi, putting covered crates into their vehicles.

On the last USDA inspection report in June, the Zoo listed 316 animals of all kinds, including llamas, monkeys and tigers.

We’ll continue to follow this story and update you on air and online with the latest information.

