Animal Legal Defense Fund weighs in on roadside zoo controversy

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – “It really shone a light on what looks like, on the outside, to be a really fun day of tourism with your family when you go to a roadside zoo, what’s happening behind the scenes is cruel and horrific,” Animal Legal Defense Fund Attorney Danny Waltz said.

Many animal rights groups have gone after roadside zoos for years — claiming animal cruelty.

But Waltz said one popular Netflix show helped get the general public involved.

“Tiger King really seems to be a pivotal point, or a point where we as a society have pivoted towards increased protections for wild and exotic animals,” Waltz said.

The defense fund works to protect and advance the issues of animals using the legal system.

Waltz tells 10 News more legal action against zoos has been in the works for years.

“It’s been a long time coming, where there really haven’t been any regulatory actions,” he said.

He said animal cruelty isn’t always what you’d expect.

“You may not see intentional cruelty in terms of beating an animal with a stick, but just a complete inability to deal with the typical illnesses and injuries and animals that can occur with exotic animals,” he said.

When a zoo is raided and animals are taken away, they often can’t go back to the wild.

“There’s been an explosion of sanctuaries that can be available landing spots for animals that are suffering in roadside zoos,” he said.

Waltz said exotic animals should be treated with the same respect as our cats and dogs.

“Animals who live in zoos, they’re part of our community. They’re living, breathing creatures that interact with us,” he said.

Waltz tells us that the Animal Legal Defense Fund isn’t directly involved with the Natural Bridge Zoo investigation — and they don’t have intimate knowledge of the care of animals there, but they’re encouraged by the actions being taken against the zoo and hope to see more.