Natural Bridge Zoo files for appeal, confiscated animals remain at sanctuaries

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – Natural Bridge Zoo’s attorney said he filed for appeal in Rockbridge County court on Monday after a judge ruled that many of the animals taken from the zoo by the state during a search were justified.

Virginia State Police, along with the Attorney General’s office, executed the search and seizure at the zoo on Dec. 6 and 7, and almost 100 animals were taken.

A judge concluded on Friday that many of the seized animals had been “subject to cruelty or inadequate care within the meaning of section 3.2-6569 of the Code of Virginia.” However, he ordered just under 40 animals to be returned to the zoo’s owners.

The attorney general’s office tells us that the animals the judge deemed justly confiscated will remain with their animal partners.

Some of those include animal sanctuaries. Local animal organization Angels of Assisi was spotted on-site during the search.

They said on Monday they could not yet comment on the case due to legal reasons.