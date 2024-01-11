What you need to know about Tiger King, Natural Bridge Zoo, and the history of animal seizures

VIRGINIA – A judge will soon decide whether or not Natural Bridge Zoo will get back nearly 100 animals seized by the state. The investigation has made national headlines, and 10 News has been looking into similar cases and the roadside attraction’s connection to a well-known Netflix series.

Doc Antle, part of the popular Netflix series Tiger King and operator of Myrtle Beach Safari, has a tie to Natural Bridge Zoo.

As 10 News has previously reported, the zoo is currently in a heated court battle with the Commonwealth to get its animals back. The animals were confiscated due to alleged animal abuse and neglect.

Virginia State Police, along with the Attorney General’s office, executed the search and seizure at the zoo on Dec. 6-7.

While no cameras were allowed in the courtroom during the seizure hearing, 10 News took extensive notes.

One witness testified that he was asked by Antle to transport a gibbon, or an ape, to the owner of Natural Bridge Zoo, Karl Mogensen.

Last October, Antle was convicted of two felony counts of wildlife trafficking for illegally purchasing endangered lion cubs in Frederick County for display and profit at his South Carolina zoo. Antle was fined $10,000.

Natural Bridge Zoo isn’t the first zoo that has had animals seized in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Press releases on the Attorney General’s office’s website show in Winchester, Virginia a similar case.

The owners of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park were charged and over 100 animals were seized in a 2019 investigation, according to the release.

Similarities are present between the case and Natural Bridge Zoo’s as the release shows Michelle Welch, head of Attorney General Jason Miyares’ Animal Law Unit, led both cases. Several of the veterinarians listed testified in both cases.

A quick search lists Wilson’s Wild Animal Park as permanently closed.

