New details revealed during first Natural Bridge Zoo court appearance

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – Natural Bridge Zoo owners appeared in court for the first time following an investigative search that resulted in the seizure of just under 100 animals about two weeks ago.

The judge denied 10 News’ request to have a camera in the courtroom.

During the seizure hearing, the Attorney General’s office called witnesses to the stand to justify why they took the animals during the search.

Attorney General’s Office Animal Law Unit Director Michelle Welch said that the 95 animals that were seized are now 96 because one of them has since given birth.

Many of the witnesses on Wednesday were zoo experts called by the state. Some came from as far away as Oakland, California.

They recommended the seizure of animals based on what they describe as unsanitary and overcrowded conditions.

The state alleges that there was a lack of security at the zoo. An investigator said all of the doors to the zoo were unlocked except for the front door when they arrived for their search.

The White Bengal Tiger named Zeus was euthanized during the seizure, and the state said that a necropsy was performed at Virginia Tech and showed he had cancer that spread to multiple organs.

The hearing will continue for a second day on Jan. 5 starting at 8 a.m.

The zoo’s attorney Mario Williams said he will call his own animal experts during that time.

“I feel very comfortable going forward I stand behind the Mogensens absolutely 100% that they are running a legitimate business,” Williams said. “They should not have these animals taken and that we are going to win.”

Williams said that the elephant, named Asha, which is referenced in the search warrant was not seized.

“My understanding, I haven’t personally inspected Asha, but Asha is alive and well, absolutely healthy,” Williams said. “As far as I’m concerned is that they haven’t gone after Asha. She wasn’t on the property at the time.”

Part of the testimony on Wednesday involved four giraffes, court documents show that though they reside at the zoo they are not owned by the Mogensens.

The state said that the giraffes weren’t originally seized because they were hard to transport but are asking the judge to consider their seizure as well.

The prosecution also focused on a tortoise habitat that had birds directly above it, noting that feces were falling onto the tortoises, their food and water.

10 News also reached out to the spokesperson for the Attorney General’s office on Wednesday who said they have no comment on an ongoing investigation.