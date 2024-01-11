Natural Bridge Zoo attorneys rest their case, defense’s experts refute claims of animal abuse

A decision in whether or not the state’s seizure of nearly 100 animals from Natural Bridge Zoo is justified could be made by the middle of next week.

Virginia State Police, along with the Attorney General’s office, executed the search and seizure at the zoo on Dec. 6-7. Both the state and defense finished presenting evidence in court on Wednesday.

Closing arguments will be written and submitted to the judge by Friday afternoon, and there could be a decision by Tuesday or Wednesday, according to the defense.

Throughout the seizure hearing, 10 News has not been allowed to have a camera in the courtroom. However, we’ve been taking notes throughout the entire three-day hearing.

On Wednesday, defense witnesses, and zoo experts refuted almost all of the claims made by the state’s zoo experts.

All witnesses with the exception of one, testified that they believed the animals were not cruelly treated and did receive adequate care. One witness testified he could not make a firm decision on pictures and reports alone.

Defense Attorney Mario Williams complained that his zoo experts were not permitted to examine the animals seized.

During cross-examination, the state argued that the experts were biased due to receiving payment or a prior relationship with the zoo owners, the Mogensens.

A connection between Tiger King’s Bhagavan Doc Antle and Natural Bridge Zoo was also brought to light.

Antle was recently convicted of wildlife trafficking in the State of Virginia.

One witness testified that Antle asked him in the past to transport a gibbon to Natural Bridge Zoo.

Daughter of zoo owner Karl Mogensen, and staff member, Gretchen Mogensen, took the stand on Wednesday as well.

Mogensen testified that animals were fed and their environments cleaned regularly. She said that animals seized with abnormalities or illnesses were either not in pain or being regularly seen by a veterinarian.

During cross-examination, prosecution tried to ask questions about previous USDA reports, the possibility that Mogensen was tipped off to the search, and the transport of the elephant, Asha, off the premises. The judge denied those questions, as he said they were not relevant to the well-being of the animals seized during the search.