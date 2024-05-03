Feeding Southwest Virginia, USPS part for 32nd annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive

The U.S. Postal Service is taking on more than just delivering mail.

That’s because they’ll be helping fight food insecurity thanks to a new partnership with Feeding Southwest Virginia.

The two organizations are hoping to jump-start the annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

It’s the nation’s largest single-day drive happening on May 11.

People are encouraged to fill groceries in bags dropped off by your mail person and leave them out next Saturday to be picked up.

“We know groceries are on the rise, we also know many of our neighbors are struggling, so this partnership brings in local resources that we wouldn’t get otherwise,” said Pamela Irvine, CEO & president of Feeding Southwest Virginia.

They’re hoping to get at least 200,000 pounds of food.