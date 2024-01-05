Natural Bridge Zoo court hearing postponed

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – The Natural Bridge Zoo case court hearing has been postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m., due to the defense attorney being sick with COVID-19.
The hearing was originally set for Friday, Jan. 5, a continuation of the hearing that began on Dec. 20.
As we previously reported, state law enforcement seized 95 animals, both alive and dead, from the Natural Bridge Zoo, over what investigators said were unsanitary and overcrowded conditions.
The zoo owners said the state violated their right to due process, by giving them only 10 days to prepare their case for court.