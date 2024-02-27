54º
Day two of Natural Bridge Zoo trial underway

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Day two of Natural Bridge Zoo’s jury trial is underway after the state raided the zoo and seized nearly 100 animals in December.

On Tuesday, the Commonwealth called their first witnesses.

Law enforcement took the stand, providing a better picture of why the search happened and what they saw while they were there.

Those witnesses said that some of the medications given to animals were not stored properly.

Meanwhile, the credibility of an animal control officer, one of the informants that sparked the search, was called into question.

The defense said that in a previous case involving an animal, a judge found that she lied about one of the facts.

This article will be updated as the second day of the trial continues.

