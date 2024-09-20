Game of the Week | New head coach leads Buffaloes against Grayson County

We’re back again with another 1st and 10 Friday night—our Game of the Week matchup is between Floyd County and Grayson County.

This is the first season in 43 years the Buffaloes are led by a new coach.

Winfred Beale retired from coaching last fall after 43 seasons as head coach at Floyd County, leaving an absolute legacy in his wake.

Enter Tim Cromer, a former head coach at Christiansburg High School, who couldn’t turn this opportunity down.

As hard as it was for Beale to leave his post and retire from coaching, head coach Tim Cromer is faced with the challenge of continuing the legacy that Beale built.

“If a good start is measured by wins, the Buffaloes are doing A-okay,” said Cromer. “Their one loss through three weeks was by a narrow 3 points against Christiansburg and last week, they earned the program’s first-ever win over Blacksburg.”

But if a good start is measured by how your team responds to your culture, your system, and your outlook, then the Buffaloes have won it all.

Cromer of course knows how to win, and he will try to do it again in Floyd on Friday night against Grayson County.

