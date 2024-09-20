WATCH: Layman Farms Fall Festival kicks off this weekend

BLUE RIDGE, Va. – If you’re looking to get outside this weekend, consider going to the Layman Farms Fall Festival in Blue Ridge.

It kicks off this weekend and you can do things like going down giant slides, a 250-foot slide is one of the main attractions this year, and the other is a paintball shooting gallery.

There is also gemstone mining, a corn maze, hay wagon rides, a jumping pillow and so much more.

“I think people keep coming back because it’s tradition. We have people come from all over the state, from different states and they’ve been doing it because it’s something they’ve been doing since they were kids and they want to keep the tradition going,” Garrett Layman, Farm Manager, said.

The festival will kick off this weekend and will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.

It will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays and tickets will be 18 dollars online or 20 at the door, with kids two and under having free admission.