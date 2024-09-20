WATCH: Fall Foliage outlook

The official start to the fall season is just around the corner, with leaf peeping on many people’s minds.

We’re working for you to break down the major players in the beautiful colors.

The two major factors in great fall foliage are cool temperatures and moisture. Warm fall days and cool clear nights are the best for fall foliage.

The second ingredient is moisture, with drought conditions across the region this can become a focus as well. Currently in Southwest Virginia, our drought status ranges between “abnormally dry” to “extreme drought”.

The more rainfall that we can collect over the next month will do wonders to bring brilliant colors this fall.