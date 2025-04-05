A warm weekend, but a rainy Sunday

We enjoyed a very warm and for the most part dry start to the weekend, but Sunday will be different.

That stationary front we have been monitoring bringing all that severe weather to areas to the West of us will move overhead for us tomorrow, bringing a better chance for scattered showers and storms. The worst of the weather does look to stay to the South of us, but we could have some heavier downpours and even a few stronger storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has put most of us at a level 1 risk for severe weather with damaging wind looking to the main threat. Localized flooding may need to be watched too, as we are looking at about 0.5-1″ of rain, with isolated higher amounts possible. This isn’t all bad though, as we have been in need of some rain.

We may very well start out the day Sunday dry with some breaks of sun. However, any sun we see will be short-lived. Most of the day will be cloudy, and the best chance for showers/storms will come from lunchtime on, so the afternoon and evening hours look to be the wettest for us.

It will be a warm and humid end to the weekend for us. However, behind that cold front, temperatures will plummet. Next week looks MUCH colder with highs falling into the 40s and 50s on Tuesday with a hard freeze likely for us by Wednesday morning.