VDACS asks for public’s assistance in helping stop pests from invading the Commonwealth

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services is calling attention to invasive pests, and asking the public to maintain awareness and help stop the spread.
April is Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month, and there are various pests and plants that can be a threat to Virginia’s agricultural and natural resources. The following are common invasive plants, pests, and diseases for you to look out for:
- Spongy Moth
- Imported Fire Ants
- Cogon Grass
- Beach Vitex
- Two-Horned Trapa
- Vascular Streak Dieback
The VDACS Office of Plant Industry Services has asked the public to remember the following when spending time outdoors to help prevent invasive outbreaks:
- Don’t move firewood over long distances, as it can be a carrier of invasive insects and diseases. Use firewood that originates from the area where it will be burned. Spotted Lanternfly and Spongy Moth eggs can hitch a ride on firewood and start infestations in new areas.
- Before leaving a work or recreational site, look for and remove any insects, seeds and other plant parts that might be attached to your equipment, boots, gear, and vehicle.
- Select plants that are not invasive for your landscaping and gardening projects. Your local nursery or Virginia Cooperative Extension master gardener can tell you about the wide variety of beautiful native plants that thrive in your local environment, available at local nurseries and garden centers.
- Don’t plant seeds of invasive plants in wildlife food plots.
- Always declare any plant material brought into the United States when returning from a trip abroad.
- If you believe you’ve detected an invasive species, use VDACS’ Invasive Species Reporting Tool to document your findings.