Suspect shot, killed after pointing weapon at Christiansburg officer following foot chase

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A suspect was shot and killed after pointing a weapon at a Christiansburg Police officer following a foot chase, according to Christiansburg officials.

On Friday shortly before 2 p.m., 911 dispatchers were alerted about a suspicious individual near Viewland Circle in the Mud Pike area of Montgomery County near Christiansburg Town limits.

Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and saw someone with a knife, who then took off on foot.

Deputies temporarily lost sight of the suspect, which led to a search on foot with assistance from Christiansburg Police.

Christiansburg Police found the suspect at about 2:15 p.m. but the suspect ran into a wooded area and officers continued to chase after them.

At some point, the suspect exited the tree line and pointed a weapon at a Christiansburg police officer. Christiansburg Police then shot the suspect, authorities said.

Christiansburg EMS pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.

As per standard protocol and policy, the incident has been turned over to Virginia State Police for investigation, according to officials.

