New details revealed in brutal South Roanoke murder of Susan Williams

ROANOKE, Va. – New details have emerged about the suspect accused of brutally murdering a woman in South Roanoke on Wednesday.

10 News got a copy of the criminal complaint, which describes the gruesome attack. We do want to warn you, some may find the details disturbing.

Police say they responded to the scene and found Williams with severe injuries to her face. Investigators then found Davis near the scene with blood on him. The criminal complaint details that Davis told investigators he killed Williams to “keep the peace by striking her in the head several times with a rock.”

Davis was arraigned by video in a Roanoke city courtroom Thursday morning for the alleged murder.. The judge spoke to Davis directly, informing him of the felony charge against him.

“On or about February 19, you killed and murdered a Susan Williams in the second degree. That’s a charge that carries a mandatory jail sentence,” said the judge.

10 News has also learned more about Davis’ criminal history.

He was sentenced to two years in prison for burglary and and two years in prison for arson back in 2018. You may remember, Davis was infamously convicted after pleading guilty to breaking into the Little Caesars on Brandon Avenue, setting pizza boxes on fire which burned the building significantly.

Davis also been charged with intoxication in public three times since 2023. Davis was found guilty of the first two incidents and had to pay fines. In the most recent incident from November 2024, the Commonwealth’s Attorney decided not to prosecute.

Davis is being held in jail until his next court hearing on March 19 at 9 a.m.

Williams would have turned 81 years old this Saturday.