More animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – A lengthy legal battle over the future of animals currently housed at the Natural Bridge Zoo hit a new front Tuesday, as authorities seized one of the zoo’s giraffes after failing to do so on Monday.

This comes over a year and a half after Rockbridge County was awarded custody of over 70 animals at the zoo, including four giraffes. Officials removed the first of the giraffes (the only male of the group) back in October during an eight-hour-long ordeal.

During a random inspection of the zoo on February 25th, two of the giraffes were found to be pregnant. Upon an inspection on April 8th, however, veterinarians determined the pregnant giraffes had both given birth, but their calves were nowhere to be found.

According to court documents, giraffe calves are supposed to be with their mothers for approximately two years. A motion filed by Rockbridge County Attorney Michelle Welch requested that giraffe caretaker Gretchen Mogensen be held in contempt of court for this and other violations.

Additionally, zoo owners violated other sanctions from a May 5th motion, including live streaming the capturing of zoo animals. The zoo livestreamed both Monday’s failed attempt and Tuesday’s successful attempt.

County officials contacted Mogensen’s attorney in regard to the whereabouts of the calves. At this time, they’re still missing.

Allegations also presented in the motion accused owners of intimidating and harassing those who’ve helped the county move the giraffes to the point where they didn’t want to assist again.

The county said in the motion that they want all giraffes, calves included, removed by the end of May.