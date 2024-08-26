Natural Bridge Zoo to appear in court Monday

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – Natural Bridge Zoo’s former owners will appear in court on Monday afternoon for continued post-trial motions, following a decision in March that found the state was justified in seizing 71 of the 100 animals they took during a search last December.

On Monday, the judge is set to determine a bond amount or an amount of money the former owners, Karl and Debbie Mogensen, will have to pay for boarding animals since December.

The decision will play a role in whether former zoo owners decide to appeal the case a second time.

The hearing marks the first court appearance since the zoo re-opened on Memorial Day weekend. It was re-opened by the former zoo owners’ children.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.