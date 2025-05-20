Virginia Animal Law unit back at Natural Bridge Zoo Monday to seize giraffe

Law enforcement was once again on Natural Bridge Zoo property Monday as officials with Virginia Animal Law seized one of the female giraffes at Natural Bridge Zoo.

As 10 News has covered, the legal battle began in December of 2023 when investigators with the Attorney General’s office raided the zoo and seized nearly 100 animals, citing inadequate care and neglect.

Sparking controversy, Zeus, the white tiger, was euthanized during the two-day investigation by Virginia State Police and the Attorney General’s Office, following a recommendation by a specialist veterinarian.

“The tiger was euthanized with consent of the owners to humanely end its suffering upon recommendation by the specialist veterinarian following their examination,” according to the Attorney General’s Office at the time.

Natural Bridge Zoo livestreamed Monday’s seizure on its Facebook page, posting the following statement:

“In December 2023, the Attorney General’s Animal Law Unit seized the giraffe in place at the park. Ten months later, in October 2024, they came and took Jeffrey the Giraffe. Today, eight months after Jeffrey, they are removing the female giraffe. It has been 528 days since they were seized in place, as it was alleged remaining at the park was an immediate threat to their life, safety and welfare. Since that time, they have remained at Natural Bridge Zoo without any care provided by Virginia State or Rockbridge County.”

The zoo gave updates in the comment section of the live stream, claiming the female giraffe named Valetine was showing signs of “continued stress.”

“Thankfully, they understood Valentine was showing signs of getting overly stressed and decided to call it quits for the day. They will resume tomorrow morning.”

This is a developing story. 10 News is working on getting more details.