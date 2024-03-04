Jury begins deliberations in Natural Bridge Zoo trial

LEXINGTON, Va. – A jury is deliberating whether the zoo should get back around 100 animals seized by the state last December.

One witness spoke earlier today, a Virginia State Police officer who said that during the search zookeepers couldn’t care for most of the animals until after 1 p.m.

The defense argued that’s why their enclosures look dirty in pictures. Special prosecutor Michelle Welch disagrees.

“They have been living and being deprived of adequate care and cruelly treated, for years,” Welch said.

“We do not have animals that have any evidence of cruel treatment we do not have animals with any evidence of a deprivation of veterinary care,” said Erin Harrigan, the zoo’s defense attorney.

The jury began their deliberations at about 1:30 Monday afternoon.

If you remember, this case is on appeal. Last month a judge ruled that around 60 of the animals seized were justified.

We’ll keep you updated when a decision is reached.