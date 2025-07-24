“What are you doing in my swamp?” local students bring Shrek the Musical to Mill Mountain Theatre next week

ROANOKE, Va. – “What are you doing in my swamp?!” The iconic line from a grumpy green ogre is sparking excitement as local students bring the world of Far Far Away to life at Mill Mountain Theatre.

From fourth graders to recent high school graduates, this young cast is diving into the production of Shrek the Musical with the focus and energy of seasoned professionals. With only three weeks of rehearsal, they are mastering choreography, voice work, and character development under the guidance of director Jorie Janeway.

“This show, in particular, is kind of pre-professional,” Janeway said. “We run everything like it’s a professional theater. They have to sign in, they rehearse from 10 to 6—it’s like their day job. The expectation is very real, and they just rise to it.”

The cast is part of Mill Mountain’s MMT Conservatory, a competitive, audition-only program that offers students a real taste of professional theater. For William Richardson, who plays Shrek, the experience is more than just a summer show—it’s a stepping stone toward his future.

“I feel more trained than I think I would have ever felt with just a regular high school experience,” Richardson said. He plans to study theater at Virginia Commonwealth University this fall.

For others, the production is about more than the spotlight. Violet Farmer, who plays Pinocchio, said, “I’m looking forward to showing people how hard we’ve worked on the show and making a meaningful impact.”

Offstage, the cast forms close bonds through long rehearsals, shared laughs, and even teaching visitors a few dance steps—though keeping up with the choreography is no easy task.

Janeway praised the Roanoke community for supporting a vibrant youth arts scene. “It’s very rare to have so many arts outlets in a community like this,” she said. “We have the opera, the ballet, Mill Mountain—it’s chalk full of amazing culture.”

Shrek the Musical runs at Mill Mountain Theatre from July 30 through August 10. Tickets: AudienceView Professional