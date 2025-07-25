Homeward Trails Animal Rescue expands operations to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – Homeward Trails Animal Rescue announced they have expanded its operations to Danville. They plan to operate volunteer foster, adoption, and spay and neuter programs for cats and dogs in the area.

“Homeward Trails has been serving Danville animals for a decade, bringing animals from the Danville Area Humane Society (DAHS) into our foster and adoption programs located in Northern Virginia, but the incredibly high and unnecessary euthanasia rates at DAHS remain. We feel there is a tremendous opportunity to save more lives by inviting the Danville community to participate in successful community-based lifesaving programs that have been the cornerstone of Homeward Trails operations for 22 years.” Sue Bell, Homeward Trails Animal Rescue Executive Director

The Danville sector of Homeward Trails will be led by Robin Young, who is a Martinsville-Henry County resident who has more than a decade of animal welfare experience.

“Having worked in animal welfare in and around Virginia for 10 years, I know that Danville is not unique in its barriers and the desire of community members to help its animals. I am excited to be back in the area bringing progressive programs and resources that I’ve witnessed successfully serving animals across the Commonwealth. It’s time the needlessly euthanizing of animals in Danville stop.” Robin Young, program director for Homeward Trails Danville

If you’re interested in volunteering, please contact robiny@homewardtrails.org.