Raccoon in Henry County tests positive for rabies

This is not the rabid raccoon in question, rather a generic picture of a raccoon.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health reports that a raccoon found on Monday, July 21, in Fieldale has tested positive for the rabies virus.

Officials say the raccoon was located in the 2000 block of Dogwood Lane and urge anyone with information regarding potential exposure to contact the Martinsville–Henry County Health Department at 276-638-2311.

Recommended Videos

Exposure includes a bite, scratch, or contact with saliva through an open wound or via the eyes, nose, or mouth, as well as direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. You may also contact Patrick County Animal Control at 276-638-8751.

As a reminder, if you are bitten by a wild or stray animal, remain calm. Wash the wound thoroughly with warm, soapy water and contact animal control, your healthcare provider, or the health department for further guidance.

For more information about rabies, click here.