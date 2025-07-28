Carilion Clinic enhances pediatric care with new facility in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – Carilion Children’s launched a new pediatric clinic in Rocky Mount, opening its doors to patients on Monday, marking a significant expansion of healthcare services for families in Franklin County.

“Historically, a lot of kids would have to travel to Roanoke. Parents may have to take time off. Kids would have to take time out from school,” said Dr. Andrew Herman, Chair of Pediatrics for Carilion Clinic and Carilion Children’s.

The expanded facility, located at Franklin Memorial Hospital, features eight examination rooms, including two dedicated specialty clinic spaces and a procedure room. The child-centric design features separate waiting areas for healthy and sick patients, complemented by colorful artwork throughout the facility.

“This enables the kids to stay close to home and continue to be kids, which is what they need to do,” said Herman.

The new clinic offers comprehensive pediatric services, including general pediatric care and specialized treatments. Rotating specialists will provide services in Pediatric cardiology, neurology, pulmonology, and gastroenterology.

Herman said the need to take care of kids in Franklin County is high.

“We’re moving from a very small clinic space down the street because of demand and being able to take care of kids close to home here in Franklin County,” said Herman.

As part of Carilion Clinic’s broader expansion in Southwest Virginia, the healthcare system plans to establish freestanding emergency departments at Smith Mountain Lake and Daleville. These facilities will serve both children and adults, with capabilities to treat various conditions without hospital transfers. Construction is scheduled to begin later this year.

The new Rocky Mount pediatric clinic operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.