Did you see the Starlink satellites in the sky this weekend? Send us your pics via Pin It!

If you saw something unusual in the sky early Saturday morning, you weren’t alone, and there’s a stellar explanation!

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral just after 5 a.m., carrying dozens of Starlink satellites into orbit.

The rocket trail was visible across much of Central Virginia, sparking curiosity on social media.

Check out the video attached to this article to see footage we got from Danville. If you got a chance to see it, be sure to send us your pics through Pin It.

Experts say if you caught it, you saw part of a growing network aimed at bringing internet access worldwide.

Another Starlink mission launched Saturday night from California.