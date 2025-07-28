Giles County Public Schools to delay start of school year

GILES CO., Va. – Giles County Public School officials announced Monday that it would be delaying the start of the school year until Sep. 2.
The school released the following statement on social media Monday:
Recommended Videos
GILES CO., Va. – Giles County Public School officials announced Monday that it would be delaying the start of the school year until Sep. 2.
The school released the following statement on social media Monday:
Recommended Videos
Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.