Giles County Public Schools to delay start of school year

Giles County Public Schools to hold virtual learning day on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, due to a lack of adequate staffing (Credit: Giles County Public Schools) (WSLS)

GILES CO., Va. – Giles County Public School officials announced Monday that it would be delaying the start of the school year until Sep. 2.

The school released the following statement on social media Monday:

GCPS Statement (Courtesy of GCPS) (GCPS2025)
GCPS Statement (Courtesy of GCPS) (GCPS2025)

