Ironto Rest Area on I-81N in Montgomery Co. to temporarily close for paving

Attention, drivers! From Monday, July 28, through Friday, Aug. 1, the Ironto Rest Area located on northbound Interstate 81 at mile marker 128 in Montgomery County will be closed temporarily for paving construction.

Additionally, VDOT says truck parking will be restricted at times, so if you’re driving on I-81, you’re urged to plan ahead and consider using other safety rest areas and truck parking.

The paving schedule could change based on the weather. Electronic message boards will have the latest information.

The current schedule is as follows:

The rest area will be closed on Monday, July 28, from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. and on Friday, August 1, from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Truck parking will not be available between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, and on Wednesday, July 30.

On Thursday, July 31, only part of the rest area’s truck parking area will be available between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.

You can find other rest stops on VDOT’s website.