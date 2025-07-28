Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport to conduct live burn training

ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up! If you see smoke or fire near Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport, don’t panic! It’s part of a live burn training exercise for aircraft rescue and firefighting.

This training will take place through Wednesday, July 30, using an aircraft rescue simulator located in Lot 18, near the air traffic control tower and the Piedmont Airlines hangar. Airport officials warn that fire and smoke will be visible at times.

Please note that this exercise will not impact any flights arriving at or departing from ROA.

Participants include the Roanoke-Blacksburg Public Safety team, along with fire and public safety responders from across the Commonwealth.