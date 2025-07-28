Skip to main content
Clear icon
74º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport to conduct live burn training

The training will not impact flights arriving into or departing from ROA

(Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport)

ROANOKE, Va. – Heads up! If you see smoke or fire near Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport, don’t panic! It’s part of a live burn training exercise for aircraft rescue and firefighting.

This training will take place through Wednesday, July 30, using an aircraft rescue simulator located in Lot 18, near the air traffic control tower and the Piedmont Airlines hangar. Airport officials warn that fire and smoke will be visible at times.

Recommended Videos

Please note that this exercise will not impact any flights arriving at or departing from ROA.

Participants include the Roanoke-Blacksburg Public Safety team, along with fire and public safety responders from across the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...