Lynchburg intersection improvements aim to boost safety and traffic flow

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg officials are moving forward with plans to transform one of the city’s most congested intersections, located at the intersection of U.S. 501 and U.S. 221, addressing years of public complaints and safety concerns.

The City of Lynchburg, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), has contracted civil engineering firm McCormick Taylor, Inc. to design and implement significant improvements to the busy corridor near Enterprise, Fresh Market, Petco, and Sheetz.

Recommended Videos

The comprehensive project includes creating two one-way roads along the intersection and adding pedestrian-friendly sidewalks.

Director of Public Works for the City of Lynchburg Gaynelle Hart said the intersection experiences severe congestion during peak hours.

“Those that travel the area know that at peak hours—in the morning and the evening—you can get backed up very backed up there, and it also is a major road for Bedford County to and from Bedford County, and people are coming into work into Lynchburg and then trying to get home in the evening, so that’s another reason that it’s very important,” said Hart.

At U.S. 501 and 221 in Lynchburg, the intersection sees 65,000 cars each day. In the past eight years, there were 42 crashes at the intersection.

Residents and business owners have expressed strong support for the improvements.

Spencer Hanna, Sales Specialist at Stone Blue Hobbies, highlighted specific challenges with the current traffic light.

“That stoplight definitely needs to last longer. I know when I’m sitting there, probably only about eight cars get through it, and then it goes to a red light, so I’ve been stuck at that red light probably for two or three cycles before,” said Hanna.

Residents also told 10 News about their frustrations.

Some said they see crashes all the time.

“Happens quite often, especially if people are a little impatient with five o’clock traffic and all that good stuff,” said Matt Bumgarner.

“That light is off synch if that makes sense. It’s kind of off synch; sometimes it’s on point. Sometimes it’s not; it backs traffic up,” said Walter White.

The project is currently in the design phase, with construction scheduled to begin in 2029. On Tuesday, July 29, an information meeting to learn more about the project will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Fire Station 7.