Campbell County and Multi-Agency Task Force officials make arrest in child exploitation investigation

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that investigators had arrested a 23-year-old Lynchburg man following an extensive investigation into child exploitation offenses.

According to officials, 23-year-old Zechariah Slusser, was arrested following an investigation conducted in cooperation with several participating Task Force agencies, including the Bedford County Sherrif’s Office, the Albuquerque, New Mexico Police Department and the Albuquerque FBI Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Slusser is currently being held without bond and is awaiting extradition on the following charges:

Five (5) counts of §18.2-374.1.1 – Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.

This investigation remains ongoing.