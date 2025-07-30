Mill Mountain Zoo welcomes Judy the otter to the family

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a new face making a splash at Mill Mountain Zoo!

Meet Judy, a two-year-old Asian small-clawed otter who has just joined the Zoo’s otter family alongside Porkchop, a 14-year-old male otter.

Known as the smallest otter species in the world, Asian small-clawed otters are recognized for their playful personalities and nimble little paws.

The Zoo said Judy, who is curious, clever and full of energy, lives up to the reputation.

“Judy brings a fresh spark to Porkchop’s world,” said Niki Voudren, Executive Director of Mill Mountain Zoo. “We’ve been closely watching their introductions, and it’s great to see them enjoying each other’s company.”

You can now catch the dynamic duo splashing in their pool, hunting for treats hidden among the rocks or curled up together for a nap in their cozy habitat.

Judy’s arrival is more than just fun and games. It’s also part of the zoo’s ongoing efforts to support conservation and educate the public. Asian small-clawed otters face challenges in the wild, including habitat loss and pollution, which have made them vulnerable. By welcoming Judy, Mill Mountain Zoo hopes to raise awareness and inspire people to care about protecting these charming creatures.