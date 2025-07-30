WATCH: Melrose Plaza Grand Opening Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday is the big day for Melrose Plaza, which will welcome visitors for its grand opening in Roanoke.

Education, financial, and health resources will now be available at the site. That includes the Excel and Wellness on Melrose centers.

It’s the culmination of roughly 10 years of work to address an absence of services in northwest Roanoke.

Leaders say Melrose Plaza is embracing its historic roots while feeding off its own energy.

“Another great facet of the Market on Melrose is keeping northwest Roanoke resources in northwest Roanoke,” a spokesperson said. “Employing folks from the community, keeping as many local vendors as we can bring in—we’ll keep here. This is really northwest for northwest.”

The celebration begins Thursday morning at 10.